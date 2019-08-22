Youth held in Hyderabad for attempting to send contaminated water to VIPs

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The City Task Force on Thursday detained a youngster for leaving about 60 cartons with bottles of water mixed with industrial waste at the post office to be delivered to several VIPs including the Chief Minister. Police said the youngster, a graduate from a reputed university in the city, was being questioned to extract further details including the motive.

“The questioning is still on and there are more details to be obtained. We may get clarity in a day or two,” a Task Force official said.

It was on last Friday evening that an unidentified youngster came to the Head Post Office in Secunderabad with 60 parcels, which had the ‘From’ address of professors of Osmania University and were supposed to delivered to several VIPs including the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police, TRS party working president KT Rama Rao and others. The man informed the postal staff that the parcels were from Osmania University.

On Monday, while the parcels were being shifted, a foul smell was found to be emanating from them. When the post office staff opened the parcels, they found bottles containing a dark coloured liquid that seemed to be a chemical and alerted the Mahankali police.

