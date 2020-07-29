Youth insisting others to wear mask stabbed in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Karimnagar: Advice to wear mask in these days of coronavirus pandemic by a well-meaning youngster put him in harms way, when a youth whom he addressed whipped out a knife and stabbed him in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Usikamalla Rajasekhar, a native of Vallampahad, Karimnagar mandal, was having his hair cut at a salon in Thigalaguttapalli at around 10.30 am. Another youth, Md Asifuddin, a native of Thigalaguttapalli, came to the salon without a mask. On seeing Asifuddin without a mask, shop owner Mutyala Rakesh advised the former to wear a mask.

Rajasekhar, a team leader in L and T, intervened and advised Rakesh to keep a few masks in the shop to give customers who come without masks.

Enraged by Rajasekhar’s comments, Asifuddin entered into an argument and left the spot only to return after 10 minutes with a friend, Kannam Naveen. They again got into an argument with Rajasekhar. As the argument went on, Asifuddin pulled out a knife and stabbed Rajasekhar on the left side of his waist. When he tried to stab him again, Rakesh and others prevented Asifuddin, who later fled from the spot.

Rajasekhar was admitted to a private hospital in the town, and his condition was said to be stable.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint filed by Gadi Naresh, Rajasekhar’s relative, Karimnagar rural police registered a case and are investigating into the matter.

