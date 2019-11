By | Published: 8:29 pm

Kamareddy: Unknown persons brutally killed a youngster by hurling a huge granite block at him in Kamareddy on Tuesday. Thoufid (28) belongs to Bathukamma kunta area of Kamareddy town and was working as a labourer. He was reportedly addicted to liquor and after consuming liquor he slept. On Tuesday morning he was found dead near Gunjgate on Sircilla road.

Kamareddy DSP Lakshminarayana, SHO Jagadish and SI Ravi Kumar inspected the spot and sent the body for postmortem.