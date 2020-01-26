Youth line up for Glamazon model hunt

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Those who fancy a career in modelling found themselves at the auditions of Mr and Miss Glamazon model hunt audition held at Chemistry in Jubilee Hills.

The auditions had contestants being shortlisted on the basis of their personality, looks and IQ level. About 85 registrations were recorded in the long event. It was hosted by Rafee Farooqui and Feroz Khan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter