Youth missing in Raidurgam

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: A youngster has been reported missing from his house in Manikonda for the last one week. The youngster, Kiran Kumar (25), is suspected to have left the house on his own last Friday. Anxious family members searched for him in all possible places, but in vain. Based on a complaint, the Raidurgam police have booked a missing case and are investigating.

