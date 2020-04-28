Youth, mother held in Nizamabad dowry death case

By | Published: 9:55 pm 10:07 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad police cracked the murder case of a woman, who was allegedly killed by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry. The woman was set ablaze in a forest area.

According to Nizamabad ACP G. Srinivas Kumar, Banoth Ramsingh, resident of Shiva Tanda of Pothangal village in Nizamabad district, was working as a salesman in Kalamandir showroom at Patny centre, Hyderabad. He fell in love with his colleague, Yedla Radha, resident of Ardhaveedu village in Prakasam district.

Also read Charred body of woman found in Nizamabad

The two of them decided to get married and put their proposal in front of Ramsingh’s mother, Banoth Padma. She rejected their proposal and in fact sought dowry. Meanwhile, Radha approached the Panjagutta police on January 18 and the police counselled Radha and Ramsingh. After this they agreed for marriage and the wedding was held on January 30, while the newlyweds continued with their jobs.

Due to lockdown they were staying in their houses in Hyderabad. Ramsingh’s mother, Padma, invited them to her village. After they came to the village, Padma and her son quarrelled with Radha on dowry issue several times in last 10 days. Finally they hatched a plan to kill Radha by setting her ablaze in the forest area.

According to their plan, on April 24, Padma and her son took Radha with them saying they would visit Pati Tanda of Ramchandrapally to meet their sister-in-law. The trio started on a bike at 11 pm and in between stopped their bike near Ramchandrapally forest area. The mother and son then attacked Radha with stones, and later dowsed her body with kerosene and set her ablaze.

Police took Ramsingh and his mother, Padma, into their custody and interrogated them. They confessed to their crime while being questioned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .