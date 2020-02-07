Youth murdered in Nizamabad

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Nizamabad: A quarrel between two friends led to the murder of one at Barkatpura area in Nizamabad late on Thursday night. The accused later surrendered to the police.

Karim Lala, a resident of Barkatpura met up with his friend Akbar who works as a watchman in Hyderabad. The latter was on a visit to Nizamabad. Both Karim Lala and Akbar consumed liquor, and got into a fight on some issue. They attacked each other with sticks, resulting in Akbar dying on the spot. Later, Karim surrendered at the Two Town police station.

Nizamabad ACP Srinivas Kumar visited the spot, registered the case and started an enquiry into the incident. Past rivalry was the cause for the murder, police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .