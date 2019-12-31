Youth must take up farming as profession: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy called upon the youth of the State to consider farming as a profession with the State taking quick strides towards sustainable agriculture. He wished that the coming decade will bring that change in the young men and women in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, the Minister enlisted several factors that contributed to farming revolution in the State. “We have advised the farmers not to sell their lands as the day will come when there will be ample water to irrigate their parched lands. It became true now,” he said. The phase of selling lands is over and the phase of believing in agriculture has begun, he said.

The Minister said that the State government will encourage worldwide recognised practices to curb artificial ripening of fruits to make the State free from spurious food material. He informed that the State is encouraging oil palm cultivation to save valuable foreign exchange spent on imports of edible oils. He said that the government is determined to revive the Oil mill located at Beechupalli of Jogulamba-Gadwal district with an aim of converting it as an Oil Palm crushing unit.

Reddy informed that a ground nut research centre will be established in Wanaparthy district. “Telangana government has accorded utmost importance to agricultural education. While efforts are on to develop the Prof Jayashankar Telangana Agriculture University the best in the country, several agricultural polytechnic colleges and Agricultural colleges were established to achieve the goal,” he said. He said that soon the government will come up with a detailed marketing policy for farmers so that they can receive best price for their produce.

With regard to fertiliser availability in the State the Minister informed that over 15.83 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers including 6.70 lakh mt of urea have been supplied for Kharif and 15,40 mt of fertilisers for the summer has been kept ready. However he said that the government is keen on reducing the usage of chemical fertilisers in the State.

Principal Secretary C Parthasarathi, Commissioner Rahul Bojja and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .