Youth nabbed for vehicles theft in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:45 pm 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested an automobile thief and recovered six motorcycles worth Rs 2.5 lakh from his possession.

The offender, P Dattu (22), an auto-rickshaw driver from Hafeezpet in Miyapur and a native of Pedda Shankarampet in Sangareddy district, recce residential colonies in secluded places and targeted parked motorcycles. Using a duplicate key, he unlocked the bikes and fled with them, police said. Cases were booked against him in Bachupally and KPHB police stations. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.