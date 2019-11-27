Youth need to be aware of laws: Nalgonda ASP Narmadha

By | Published: 1:06 am

Nalgonda: Additional Superintendent of Police C Narmadha on Tuesday said students and youth should gain knowledge on laws that would help them in leading a systematic life.

Speaking at a seminar, held at Government Girls Junior College at Nalgonda, on Dowry Prohibition Act and Anti-Ragging Act jointly organised by District Legal Services Authority and SHE Teams, Narmadha said there were several laws for protection and safety of girls and women in the country. “Girls should familiar themselves about the laws and its related knowledge on various subjects by reading news papers and books. Such laws will also help you to face the problems successfully in the life,” she said.

Referring to the suicides of women due to domestic harassments, she said that the women should call up the police or SHE teams if they face any harassment including eve teasing and dowry harassment at homes and workplaces. She also exhorted the girls to study well and stand on their own feet in future.

Secretary of District Legal Services Authority Venu, Circle Inspector of SHE Teams Rajasekhar, Sakhi Centre in-charge Nalini and others also attended the programme.

