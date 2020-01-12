Youth opt for flash protests to register their dissent in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: A new trend of ‘flash protest’ is fast catching up among the youngsters in the city with several protestors gathering within minutes to join the anti-CAA/NRC/NPA campaigns.

Thanks to the social media platforms, the message on holding a flash protest is disseminated fast and those seeking to voice their opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), gather at the decided venue at an appointed time. “One of the organisers carries placards, banners and the national flag and others join in,” explained one of the organisers.

A group of youngsters comprising students from management and engineering colleges, IT professionals, management professionals and civil society members are participating in most of these flash protests. These kind of protests are commonly held in foreign cities across specially during the nights when people go ahead with their routine during the day and come out in the nights to register their dissent.

On Friday night, a group staged a flash protest near Prince Hotel at Mehdipatnam at around 9 pm. Scores of youngsters joined the protest which continued till midnight.

Initially, the police believed the protestors who were mainly women will disperse soon but the numbers swelled. A police contingent led by DCP (West) AR Srinivas descended at the place and chased them away. The women were persuaded to leave the place as the protest had no permission.

Similarly, a protest but on a small scale was organised on Thursday near Telangana Assembly wherein a sizeable number of women attended it. More such protests were organised at the historic Charminar monument on New Year night, Buddha Statue at Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki and other important places in the city.

However, to the dismay of the police the flash protests have become a new security concern. “We are worried about the law and order situation spilling out of hand if at all any pro CAA group confronts the anti CAA group.So far it has not happened but there are always concerns,” said B.Anjaiah, ACP, Charminar.

The Charminar police had detained a group of persons on New Year night when they flashed placards and started a protest on December 31 night.

With the ‘flash protest’ planned hours or minutes before it starts, the police have asked their patrolling teams to look for and monitor small gathering at important traffic junctions or landmarks and alert the police stations. “It will help us rush some more policemen to the spot,” said a police official.

Cops scan social media platforms

Hyderabad: With flash protests concept fast catching up to voice opposition to the CAA, police across the city are now monitoring the social media (SM) platforms for clues of such protests.

The organizers of the flash protests are announcing about an event on social media and later disclosing the venue through same SM platform or WhatsApp group.

“Round the clock, a team in the special branch monitors the social media platforms to identify any provocative content which can spark any form of unrest including communal tension. Now they are also keeping a tab on these platforms to get prior information about the set up,” informed an official of Special Branch.

However the police officials in the law and order wings feel a dedicated team must be set up to monitor flash protest messages on social media platforms. “With the success rate of such protests high, we expect more people follow this pattern of protest. It is necessary to have prior information about it for proper security arrangements or preventive action,” said an ACP working in west zone.

