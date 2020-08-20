Hyderabad: Youth organisers drop to set up pandals for Ganesh festivities

By | Published: 9:53 pm 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: Following the appeals made by Ganesh Utsav Samithi and State government, many youth associations and organisers in the city have dropped their plans to set up pandals for the Ganesh festivities.

The Ganesh Utsav Samithi has already announced that this year there will be no centralised immersion procession. It also urged the youth associations not to set up big and heavy idols and instead celebrate the festivities on a low key.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav had convened a couple of meetings with Utsav Samithi representatives and police and other departments on the measures to be taken this year considering Covid pandemic. These meetings also appealed to the devotees to have the festivities at their home duly following Covid guidelines.

Though each year, about 80,000 to one lakh idols are set up in GHMC limits, but this year the numbers are expected to come down drastically. On its part, GHMC is making arrangements like installing cranes on NTR Marg and Tank Bund, apart from clearing murky water and trash from the water bodies and Ganesh immersion ponds.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan appealed to the citizens to celebrate Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly manner. Along with Standing Committee Members and officials, he distributed clay idols of Lord Ganesh to the GHMC staff.

As part of promoting eco-friendly celebrations, GHMC will be distributing about 50,000 clay Idols to devotees through corporators in all divisions in association with Pollution Control Board. HMDA is also distributing 50,000 clay idols of Lord Ganesh from designated points to the citizens and through mobile vans.

