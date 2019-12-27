Youth protest against CAA at Charminar after Friday prayers

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: Protest continued in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) on Friday. A group of youngsters assembled outside the Mecca Masjid after offering Friday prayers at around 1.25 pm and raised slogans and tried to take out a rally. The City Rapid Action Force personnel who were present there tried to dispersed them. The youngsters ran into the Moghalpura Fire Station lane and again raised slogans against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the contentious Act. The protesters later left the spot after DCP (Traffic) K Babu Rao spoke to the group and persuaded them to disperse as they had no permission. Normalcy was restored in the area by 2 pm.

As a precautionary measure, the Commissioner’s Task Force teams, Quick Response Team, Rapid Action Force and Armed Reserve personnel were deployed at various areas in the old city. The Mir Alam Eidgah, spread over around several acres, saw its first protest event on Friday. A group of women affiliated to different social and religious organisations held a protest meeting against the CAA and NRC. The participants raised slogans against the Union government and demanded that the CAA be revoked.

Elsewhere in the city, protest rallies were taken out by various groups. Rallies were conducted in Barkas, Saidabad, Ranigunj, Golconda and other parts of the city. Meanwhile, in Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district, the locals took out a massive rally from the Patel Road junction to the local Tahsildar office after Friday prayers. The participants later met the local Tahsildar and handed over a memorandum. The rally then proceeded to the Ambedkar statue and garlanded it.

Religious leader seeks police nod for protest rallies

Muslim religious scholar Maulana Mohd Hussamuddin Sani Jafar Pasha urged the police to allow people to hold protest marches against the CAA and NRC. “People are holding peaceful protests across the State and there were no incidents of violence anywhere. The police are provoking those taking out rallies by arresting them and taking to police stations. I want them to stop this to ensure there is peace,” he said while speaking to pressperons at Tappachabutra on Friday.

He added that people belonging to all communities are participating in the protest marches taken out in the city and there was no need for the police to worry about. Jafar Pasha came down heavily on the BJP led union government and said the CAA and NRC were against the people of the country, but still the government was determined to go ahead with it.

Million March cancelled

The TS & AP Joint Action Committee against CAA and NRC postponed its ‘Million March’ programme planned on Saturday.

Mohd Mustaq Malik, convenor of the JAC, said the march was postponed as the High Court had deferred the hearing in the case to Wednesday. The JAC leaders had approached the High Court on Friday after the city police refused permission for the march. “A new date will be announced after the High Court decides on the matter,” said Mustaq Malik.

Meanwhile, K Viswaprasad, DCP (central) rejected the application and the same was communicated by the police officials of the central zone to the organisers of the protest. The JAC comprising 40 organisations had planned a protest march at Necklace Road in the city on Saturday.

Raja Singh plans dharna in support of CAA

BJP legislator from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh said he would organise a large demonstration in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC), here on December 30.

In a statement, Raja Singh said he had applied for permission to hold demonstration in support of the CAA on Saturday but the police had denied permission.

“I will reapply for permission and whether the permission is granted or not, we hold demonstration to bring awareness about the CAA and NRC. The government is giving permission to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to hold public meetings and BJP is denied permissions,” he said.

Raja Singh said a campaign was being run by vested interests to misguide the public about the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizenship and the National Population Register (NPR). He asked the people to attend the December protest in large numbers and make it a successful event.

