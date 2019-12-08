Youth qualified for constable post felicitated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: A total of 588 candidates, who were trained by the Rachakonda police and got selected as police constables, were felicitated on Saturday. The Rachakonda police in association with Yadadri Bhongir and Ranga Reddy district administration had taken up the pre-recruitment intensive coaching for under privileged youngsters from both districts to help them crack the job.

As many as 1,453 aspirants were trained in both indoor and outdoor events for more than a year. Of them, 588 cleared the examination. The initiative, which was the brainchild of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, was supported by the district administrations of Yadadri-Bhongir and Ranga Reddy districts.

