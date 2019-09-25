Youth sent to rigorous imprisonment for raping girl in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Asifabad: An Asifabad court on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old youth to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor four years ago.

District I Additional Court Magistrate Dr Srinivas Rao pronounced the verdict, awarding the jail term and fine of Rs 1,000 to Kursenga Suryakanth after finding him guilty of the offence. He examined evidence and 12 witnesses produced by the public prosecutor.

A native of Rashimetla village in Jainoor mandal, Suryakanth was booked for outraging the modesty of a girl by abducting her and confining her in a house throughout the night of September 29, 2015. The then Inspector A Ravi Kumar investigated the case and filed chargesheets, establishing Suryakanth’s role in the offence.

