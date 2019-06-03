Nagarkurnool youth setting a benchmark in serving the needy

By | Published: 12:38 am

Nagarkurnool: Service is not an assortment of dishes served on a platter. It has to come from heart and must be real. And for those following their hearts, it is more of a social duty and not just social service. Despite being orphaned at a very early age and with very limited resources at their disposal, some youngsters are doing great work for the underprivileged in Nagarkurnool district, setting a new bench-mark for many like them to follow.

Following the footsteps of Swamy Vivekananda



G Shiva Kumar (20), a resident of Kalwakurthy had lost his parents when he was in his first standard. Inspired by the life and teachings of Swamy Vivekananda, he had realised that to do great things, age was not a factor and started an organisation called Swamy Vivekananda Seva Brundam with 10 like-minded people (most of them still in their teens), some five years ago.

Their services include, distributing fruits to senior citizens in old age homes, conducting cleanliness drives through Swachh Bharat, taking-up plantation as part of Telanganaku Haritha Haram, conducting organ donation camps and so on. The youngsters started an initiative called ‘Wall of Kindness’ in Kalwakurthy town, where they chose a wall, painted it and wrote on it saying people could donate whatever they could at the wall (like clothes, footwear, utensils) so that the needy could collect them from there.

The initiative received good response from the citizens who kept donating voluntarily. Recently, a park was also being developed near the wall and the youth were requested to take their idea elsewhere. Now the youth are planning to start ‘Stand of Kindness,’ where they are planning to build a stand on wheels to be put near bus stands and other public places, so that the initiative could be taken forward.

The youth have also started ‘Give Back to Study,’ where they collect books from those going to their next level of education and give them to their successors. The young volunteers also rescue birds, perform funeral rites for animals killed in accidents on roads and reunite the destitute with their families; hence sending a message to the society.

One of their remarkable initiatives is to collect left-over food from function halls after events and they distribute it in slum areas. When asked what the source of their funding was, Shiva Kumar told ‘Telangana Today’ that they financed themselves from within the organization and their works were mostly ‘minimum budget to give maximum benefit to the people.’

“Every time we used to hire an auto for distributing food, we had to spend Rs 250-300 as auto charges. Looking at our work, Kotesh, a local who owns a Tata Ace has been helping us by lending his vehicle every time free of cost,” he added. When asked how the State government could help them do more service, he said that if refrigerators to store food could be placed in some places in every municipality like the government is doing in GHMC limits to distribute left-over food to the needy, nobody would have to sleep hungry in any municipality.

He said the government could screen and rope-in dedicated NGOs for this. Shiva also opined that involving rural NGOs in Haritha Haram and giving them targets to protect the saplings would go a long way in achieving success for the great initiative of the government. Shiva had completed his Agriculture Polytechnic Diploma from Siddipet and had done a vocational programme in Agri-Clinic and Agri-Business. He is planning to pursue BSc in Agriculture and wants to join the State Public Services in agricultural department.

Twin sisters show the way

Twins Naseema and Haseena, now 25, were just toddlers when their parents had passed away. They lived with their grandmother at Tadur Mandal headquarters where they completed their SSC at ZPHS Tadur. Bala Vikasa, an organisation which has been taking up several service activities supporting orphans, single women, widows and senior citizens; had found about the twins and have been helping the girls since their childhood by paying their fees, buying them books, clothes and other necessary items so that they could continue their education. The organisation supported the girls until they completed their graduation. Today, Naseema and Haseena have completed their BEd and are working as teachers in private schools in Hyderabad.

Since last year, the twins have decided to support the unprivileged just like Bala Vikasa had supported them. They formed a group from their SSC 2008-2009 batchmates from ZPHS Tadur and started mobilising money from within their group of 30 volunteers to pay for books, bags, footwear and other essential stuff for orphans and semi-orphans in villages around Nagarkurnool. Last year they mobilised Rs 28,000 and were able to supply books and footwear to 22 underprivileged children. This year, they have mobilised Rs 19,000 to buy books for 18 children and are planning to distribute bags as well. Since last year, they also started celebrating birthdays of these children.

Haseena got married this week and Naseema is going to get married in the third week of June. Breaking the stereotypes, both of them have found partners outside their religious community. “It is not like we are doing anything great. We were fortunate that we got support from Bala Vikasa since our childhood. We are now motivating our friends to come forward and join our efforts to help needy children so that their basic educational needs can be met. It is our duty to give back to the society,” Naseema told Telangana Today.