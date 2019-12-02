Youth sexually abuses married woman in Nizamabad

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Nizamabad: A married woman staged a protest in front of a person’s house in Nizamabad district, who sexually exploited her, taking nude pictures and blackmailed her stating that the photographs would be sent to her husband and collected Rs 12 lakh. After knowing this issue, her husband threw her out from their house.

The victim belongs to Thimmapur village of Morthad mandal in Nizamabad district. Gali Pradeep is also native of same village and he abused her by threatening and recorded her naked videos.

The victim approached women’s associations and staged a protest in front of Pradeep’s house with petrol bottles and demanding that he marry her; if not, she would commit suicide in front of Pradeep’s house. Various women’s associations extended their support to the women, staging a protest by cooking food.

Morthad police, speaking with the victim and women’s associations assured associations that they would solve the problem at the earliest.

