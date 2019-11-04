YouTube CEO donates 200K trees for #TeamTrees initiative

By | Published: 1:35 pm

San Francisco: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has announced that she is donating 200,000 trees for #TeamTrees initiative to YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson.

“Incredible to see the momentum of #TeamTrees and the power of the YouTube creator community raising money for Arbor Day,” Wojcicki Tweeted, alongside a video of her planting a tree outside of YouTube’s California headquarters.

Recently, MrBeast(Jimmy) officially announced the ‘#TeamTrees’ initiative, aiming to raise $20 million by the end of 2020 to help the Arbor Day Foundation plant 20 million trees around the world, The Verge recently reported.

Earlier, multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has donated $1 million worth of trees.

Additionally, Twitter chief Jack Dorsey, too, donated money to plant 150,000 trees.

YouTube has collected over $2.1 million, also, #TeamTrees official website stands at $8.9 million.

According to the campaign’s website, one dollar is equivalent to one tree, and each tree will be “planted in a variety of forests on public and private land”.