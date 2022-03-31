YouTube may be getting dedicated podcasts homepage

San Francisco: Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube is likely getting a dedicated podcasts homepage.

According to TechCrunch, the details were published by Podnews, which recently got its hands on an 84-page presentation where YouTube described its podcasts roadmap.

In the document, the company said it will improve podcast ingestion by piloting the ability to pull in podcast RSS feeds. It also said it plans to centralise podcasts on a new homepage at YouTube.com/podcasts.

The URL does not yet work; but it also doesn’t automatically redirect to the YouTube homepage — which is what it does if you put other random words after the slash, the report said.

The document suggests YouTube will feature audio ads sold by Google as well as other partners.

It mentioned the support of “new metrics” designed for audio-first creators and the ability to integrate YouTube data into industry-standard podcast measurement platforms.

One page shows brands like Nielsen, Chartable and Podtrac listed as partners, the report said.

The addition of a new “podcasts” vertical to YouTube would be a logical next step for the company, it added.