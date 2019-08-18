YouTube Originals released post Sep 24 to be free with ads

By | Published: 2:24 pm

San Francisco: Months after confirming that its Originals programming would soon be free with advertisements, YouTube has finally announced content released after September 24 will be available to non-YouTube Premium subscribers as well.

“The new freemium model for YouTube’s original content begins after September 24, 2019. All YouTube Originals series, movies, and live events moving forward will be free to watch with ads for ‘non-members’.

“However, there will be tiering system where Premium subscribers ‘get immediate access to every episode of a new season’ for binging. Free watchers will have to wait for each new instalment to be released,” 9to5Google recently reported.

The video-sharing site, in an email to Premium subscribers, said that Premium members will have early access to the shows, along with bonus footage.

This is being seen as the Google-owned video sharing platform’s new “Single Slate” strategy and comes at a time when most other media companies such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are putting content behind paywalls.