YouTube to bring recommendations-free educational playlists

San Francisco: Targeting teenagers, Google-owned content sharing app YouTube is bringing a new education feature called Learning Playlists with dedicated landing pages for educational videos on topics like math, science, music and language, free from algorithmic recommendations.

The free-from-recommendations Playlists would have organisational features like chapters around key concepts, ordered from beginner to advanced lessons to help viewers’ focus on their lessons without distractions, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The videos, as part of the educational playlists, would not autoplay at the end of a playlist either, reducing the chances of users’ falling asleep during chemistry lessons and waking up to videos about conspiracy theories.

Removing recommended videos from Learning Playlists shows that YouTube is not taking any chances when it comes to getting educational content right, the report said.

In October 2018, YouTube announced that it was investing $20 million to fund resources for educational creators and organisations through a Learning Fund initiative.

The platform plans to begin the playlists with trusted partners like Khan Academy and TED-Ed, the report added.

As of now, it remains unclear exactly when would the playlists be rolled out on the platform.

