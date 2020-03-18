YouTuber booked for filming corona suspects

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hisar: An unidentified YouTuber was booked on charges of creating nuisance and shooting video of suspected coronavirus-hit patients in an isolation ward of the civil hospital here, ignoring hospital authorities orders and hampering their work, Haryana police said on Tuesday.

Police booked the unidentified YouTuber under various section of the IPC on the complaint of hospital’s principal medical officer. Police said he shot video of the isolation ward and its inmates brought from Hansi town on Monday. The man was booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 188 (disobedience to any public order lawfully promulgated by public servant) and 290 (committing public nuisance) of the IPC.

