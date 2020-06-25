YouTuber Manjula Ghattamaneni goes creative

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Who wouldn’t love to work from home? It’s such a privilege for people at this period of time, says Manjula Ghattamaneni, daughter of veteran actor Krishna. Launching her YouTube channel recently, the producer of Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri seems to be happy sharing her thoughts about emotional wellness, food and much more.

In a video that she has posted about tips on working from home, Manjula says it makes one happy working from home. However, there are some important tips to keep in mind. “The three things are sight, sound and smell. Make your working room a positive place to make you feel good and happy.”

For this, the actor keeps some plants and decorative flowers at the corners of a room which can be used for either meditation or reading books. In a video posted on her Instagram account, she said: “I will be sharing my thoughts, videos, experiences and videos on my website and I am all excited!”

As corporates and many offices have been providing WFH option for their employees, Manjula finds the option a blessing as she recalled her experience working from home when her daughter was a toddler. “When Jaanu was a toddler, I worked a lot from home. I really enjoyed it. I always felt working from home is such a privilege. Such time of life will not come again. Enjoy it,” she said in a video.

On her Insta account, she shared some adorable video footage of her husband Sanjay Swaroop and daughter Jaanu. On the International Father’s Day, she shared a picture of her father and actor Krishna, and penned a sweet message. She further explains how her father taught her how to manage time, and, at the same time, to be compassionate and caring towards others.

Here are some tips and benefits of working from home shared by Manjula:

Positive workplace: This makes work from home enjoyable. It improves productivity.

Visually appealing home: What we see around us impacts our subconscious mind. So, if you have positivity all around you, it becomes easy to stay positive throughout the day. Helps in de-stressing.

Designated workplace: Improves concentration. Increases productivity. Helps to draw a line between work and personal life.

Wearing a formal dress: Enhances mood. Increases productivity. Keeps you energetic.

Uplifting music: Dissipates negative energies of the home. Increases positive energies around.

Burning incense sticks: Scents relax our mind by enhancing our mood. Quite helpful in de-stressing. Stress in home is removed. Use only natural incense sticks and sambrani.

Event planning for the day: Planning improves productivity. It helps in work life balance. Try these tips:

* Wake up early

* Complete morning ritual

* Finish cooking, etc.

* Sit for work by 9:30 am or 10 am, and complete all challenging tasks before lunch time.

* Take a relaxed lunch break

* Work with focus

* Close the work on time

* Have a nice dinner

* Spend time with family members

