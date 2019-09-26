YouTube’s new initiative to support women creators in India

By | Published: 6:38 pm

New Delhi: Aiming to support and help the women creator community in India grow, YouTube on Thursday launched its initiative called #WomenToWatch and hosted over 700 creators here.

According to the video-sharing platform, back in 2015, there were no women creators to have crossed the one million subscriber mark, but today there are over 120 women creators who have crossed that mark.

“With over 265 million monthly active users, India has become our biggest and fastest-growing market globally. Our women creator community has massively grown, and these women creators on YouTube are coming from all parts of India, creating content in multiple Indian languages,” Satya Raghavan, Director, Content Partnerships, YouTube in India, said in a statement.

The next generation of women creators on YouTube are moving beyond traditional verticals to genres like ‘MotoVlogging’, ‘Technology’, ‘Gaming’ and ‘Farming’.

“The growth of our women creators has been inspiring. They are breaking barriers, taking to unconventional verticals, and creating diverse content in multiple Indian languages. We have been and will continue to invest in growing YouTube’s vibrant community of women creators so that we can see many others join our existing stars,” said Marc Lefkowitz, Head of YouTube Creator and Artist Development, APAC.