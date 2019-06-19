YouTube’s virtual makeup studio

By | Published: 9:24 pm

With a new “Augmented Reality (AR) Beauty Try-On feature”, Google-owned video sharing platform YouTube would now let users try on virtual makeup while watching tutorials in real time.”Thanks to machine learning and AR technology, it offers realistic, virtual product samples that work on a full range of skin tones. Currently in alpha, AR Beauty Try-On is available through FameBit by YouTube, Google’s in-house branded content platform,” Aaron Luber, head of Branded Experiences, AR and VR, Google wrote.

The company tested the feature earlier this year with several beauty brands and found that 30 percent of viewers activated the AR experience in the YouTube iOS app, spending over 80 seconds on average on it.The feature splits the screen horizontally showing both the YouTube tutorial and front camera stream to let users try on AR filters and virtual makeup samples.

MAC Cosmetics is the first brand to partner with FameBit to launch an AR Beauty Try-On campaign.