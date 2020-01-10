YS Jagan appears in court in quid pro quo investment cases

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before the court of the principal special judge for CBI cases here on Friday in connection with the quid pro quo investment cases filed against him.

This was Jagan’s first appearance in the court at Gagan Vihar complex in Nampally after he assumed charge as the Chief Minister of AP on May 30 last year. On January 3, the court had directed Jagan, who is arraigned as Accused Number One in the cases, to appear in person before it, rejecting the latter’s plea for an exemption.

Apart from Jagan, his close aide and YSR Congress Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy, former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and others accused in the case, too appeared in the court, which posted the matter to January 17.

Jagan landed at the Begumpet airport from Gannavaram at 10.10 am and reached the court by road at 10.40 am. He was in the court till 12.15 pm, and straightaway left to the Begumpet airport from where he flew back to Gannavaram.

“There is no need for him to appear again in person on January 17,” a defence counsel said.

The counsel said arguments were on Friday completed with regard to the joint hearing on charges pertaining to the 11 cases and also on clubbing of discharge petitions filed by the accused after which the court posted the matter for orders to January 17. “Whether all the cases will be heard together or not will be decided on January 17,” the defence counsel said.

Court summons Sabitha Reddy

The court of the principal special judge for CBI cases on Friday issued summons to Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy, former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and others asking them to appear before it on January 17.

The summons were issued after the court took cognisance of supplementary charge-sheet filed by the CBI in one of the cases, which is part of the case against Jagan, against them. Sabitha Reddy was added as an accused in the supplementary charge-sheet for allegedly giving undue favours in allotting mine leases to a firm during her earlier stint as a minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter