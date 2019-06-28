YS Jagan Mohan meets CM KCR in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:26 pm 5:09 pm

Hyderabad: Sending a strong message of unity for prosperity of both the States, Chief Ministers K Chandrashekhar Rao of Telangana State and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh decided to work together and end the water woes of both the Telugu-speaking States. The duo decided to shelve the bitter past and work together for a better future.

In a first step in this direction, the Chief Minister of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh decided to divert Godavari River water to the Srisailam project. The decision was taken in the wake of depleting water reserves in Krishna River. Water from Godavari River will be diverted to the Srisailam project to cater to the needs of Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh along with the erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts of Telangana State. They directed the officials of both the States to come up with proposals at the earliest in this regard.

In a joint statement released from Pragathi Bhavan on Friday afternoon, Chandrashekhar Rao and Jagan vowed to work together to supply water to the nook and cranny of both the States to meet the requirements of drinking, irrigation, industrial and other needs. Ministers and officials from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States were informed that there need not be any disputes with regards to water which is essential for both the States.

In his initial address of the crucial meeting, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao stated that neither himself nor Jagan Mohan Reddy were interested in petty politics and personal agendas as people voted them to develop the respective States. “I appreciate Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for coming forward and extending his support for a great initiative that could end long pending disputes between both the States and prosper together with mutual cooperation and respect. To provide better future for people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, we must end our differences and work together. We are determined to make optimum use of water and other resources for rapid development of our States,” he said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister gave a presentation on availability of water, State-wise share and its usage by the riparian States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the Rivers Godavari and Krishna.

The meeting of the Chief Ministers which began at around 11.30 am at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. Earlier, Jagan arrived at Pragthi Bhavan along with his Ministers and officials among others.