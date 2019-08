By | Published: 10:55 pm

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will leave for tour of US along with his family members on August 15 and will return only on Aug 24.

According to party sources, he will leave after flag hoisting ceremony in Visakhapatnam for Hyderabad where he will take the US-bound flight in the evening. His younger daughter Varsha Reddy will be joining a university course there and the AP Chief Minister will also address North America Telugu Association members in Dallas on Aug. 17.