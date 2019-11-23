YSL’s homage to master artists on auction

By | Published: 7:41 pm

The ‘Sunflowers’ jacket created as part of Yves Saint Laurent’s 1988 Spring-Summer collection, paid tribute to the master artists he admired, including Matisse, Braque, Picasso and Van Gogh.

The bright yellow and orange garment, lined with satin and yellow silk, made out of yellow organza, is entirely embroidered with glass beads, sequins, ribbons, and pearls. It is thought to have taken haute couture embroiderers at Maison Lesage, one of the greatest embroidery houses in the world, more than 600 hours to stitch by hand.

According to Christie’s specialist Camille de Foresta, this magnificent, intricately embroidered jacket inspired by Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ paintings, is among the most expensive haute couture garments ever made. ‘This is one of François Lesage’s masterpieces,’ says de Foresta. ‘The skill of the embroiderers who worked on this jacket is unparalleled in the world of haute couture.’

The jacket is one of only four examples of this design thought to have been created. Christie’s will offer it together with a green silk skirt for the first time at the Exceptional Sale on 27 November at in Paris.