‘YSR govt trying to destroy Telugu language, culture’

Visakhapatnam: A ‘protest day’ was observed in front of the Telugu Talli statue at Maddilapalem junction in the city on Monday decrying the attempts of the YSR Congress Party government in the State to destroy Telugu language and culture.

The participants in the dharna who included writers, intellectuals and professors in the Telugu Department of Andhra University besides students, said it was very unfortunate that the State government, whose duty is to protect and conserve Telugu language and culture, had decided to make instruction in English medium compulsory in government schools. Paravastu Phanisayana Suri, the founder of Telugu Dandu, said it was a unilateral and most unfortunate decision taken by the YSR Congress Government.

Suri and many others said they were not opposed to teaching English in government schools and making the students proficient in that language so as to improve their chances in competitive exams and to enable them to make a mark all over the world. But the students should not be made deficient in Telugu and they should not be alienated from their own language and culture, which they said would happen due to the government decision.

Many of the protesters also found fault with the chairman of Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad who had earlier opposed the decision of the TDP government when it sought to introduce English medium in municipal schools, but now was strangely silent as he was enjoying power in the new government. They urged the Government to reconsider it and revoke the GO within a week or the movement for protection of Telugu language and culture would be intensified.

Vangapandu Prasada Rao, the balladeer and Prof Visweswaram, Andhra University, besides student leaders spoke at the event.

