YSRC call to prepare for civic polls

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress party leaders have urged the party workers to strive hard to take the welfare measures of the YSRCP Government to the people which would pave way for victory in the elections to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, which is long overdue.

Addressing the party workers, Fisheries Minister and District in-charge Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana observed that Visakhapatnam city had potential for growth with tremendous resources. However, the previous Telugu Desam Party government failed to tap it and squandered public money in the name of organising Partnership Summits. “Though crores of rupees was spent annually on these summits, no industry nor jobs were created. The TDP looted the State in the name of projects and construction of new capital,” he recalled.

Minister for Tourism Avanti Srinivasa Rao said that the workers need not be disappointed just because TDP had won four Assembly seats in the city limits. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had promised to root out corruption and took bold steps like Ammavodi, merger of RTC in the Government, increase in pension which should be taken to the people to ensure party’s victory, he said.

The YSRCP candidates who were defeated in the recent Assembly polls -Dronamraju Srinivas, Akramani Vijayanairmala, Malla Vijayaprasad and KK Raju exuded confidence of the party’s victory in GVMC elections with Jagan’s Government proving to be people’s friendly during its month-long rule.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter