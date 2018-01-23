YSRC demands whitepaper on Naidu’s foreign trips

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is using foreign trips for self-promotion at the cost of public money, alleged YSR Congress Party demanding a white paper on the expenditure of Chandrababu Naidu’s foreign trips during his term in office and the resultant investments that have flown in.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, party spokesperson Bathula Brahmananda Reddy said,’ the Chief Minister had visited foreign countries on 17 occasions in his term so far using chartered flights and his entourage has been a big contingent but there has been no positive and tangible response in terms of inflow of capital, setting up of industries or employment creation.

When our Party MP and National general secretary, V Vijaysai Reddy raised the question in Rajya Sabha of the inflow of investments into the State, he was told that the investments did not cross beyond the MoU stage which shows that it was only self-promotion that matters for Chandrababu Naidu.

The present Davos tour too is no different and we demand a white paper on the expenditure incurred by Chandrababu Naidu for his foreign trips and the corresponding figure of investments that had come in to the state during his term, he said.