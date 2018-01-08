YSRC leader Ambati Rambabu under house arrest

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Guntur: YSR Congres party leader Ambati Rambabu was under house arrest on Monday.

He was going out to participate in a debate accepting a challenge thrown by TDP MLC Budda Venkanna to prove irregularities in sanction of pensions in Sattenapalli constituency. But as he started, police arrested him saying that there was no permission for the debate.

A posse of policemen were seen in front of his residence.

“Mr. Venkanna challenged me to prove the irregularities. I accepted it. The debate was slated at 10 a.m. at Sattenapalle Centre. But the TDP Government stopped me from participating in it. Police told me I am under house arrest. Why should people who sent police to arrest us throw needless challenges? Let them allow me, I will bare the government irregularities in pension disbursement,” he said.