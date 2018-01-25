YSRC wants defectors disqualified

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: Reiterating the demand of disqualifying all the lawmakers who defected to the ruling party paving way for fresh bypolls, YSR Congress has said that the issue has become serious with the ruling party ally BJP demanding the sacking of ministers who had crossed over which shows the breach of democratic norms of Chandrababu Naidu government.

‘We also condemn the film star MLA Balakrishna sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair and officiating a review meeting with a Cabinet Minister and senior bureaucrats in attendance and take objection to the remarks of Governor praising Chief Minister which are not in concord with the high office he holds,’ party PAC member and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu told reporters here on Thursday.

BJP, which shares power with TDP in Andhra Pradesh has categorically said that turncoats getting a cabinet berth is not a fair democratic practice and they should be dropped and disqualified and can be taken into the cabinet after they are elected on the ruling party ticket.

BJP leader Vishnukumar Raju has said that if the turncoats are not removed at least to upkeep the sanctity of the Anti Defection Act, legislation should be passed allowing the Chief Minister to take into the cabinet any person of his choice, irrespective of the party affiliation.

‘The comment of the BJP leader should bring shame on TDP as it shares powers with BJP at the State and Centre. Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu has made it very clear that turncoats should not be encouraged and the Presiding Officer should take action within three months.

In Andhra Pradesh the Presiding Officer Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was given numerous representations to disqualify the turncoats and our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also said that YSR Congress would boycott the Assembly proceedings unless action is taken against the turncoats.