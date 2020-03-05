YSRCP making same mistakes as TDP: Jana Sena leader

By | AP Bureau | Published: 12:33 am 1:07 am

Visakhapatnam: Former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and chairman of the Jana Sena Party political affairs committee Nadendla Manohar has observed that the present YSR Congress Party government in the State was committing the same mistakes as its predecessor Telugu Desam Party.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he alleged that the new government during the past nine months, in the name of reverse tendering, had pushed back development and Visakhapatnam was being made the executive capital only with an eye on future land deals as there were no concrete plans towards this nor any love for the place.

“You have to stop migration from north Andhra and generate employment for the youth. The city should be made an IT and tourism hub,” he opined.

He noted that the irrigation projects in north Andhra were stopped after the YSRCP came to power. “The health care was still beyond reach for the agency area where hospitals which should have ten doctors, did not have even three,” he said.

“No efforts were made for implementation of the bifurcation promises and the government which boasts of welfare schemes, could complete only 42 per cent of what was promised during the budget session,” he pointed out.

Manohar explained that the JSP had joined hands with the BJP only to help the State and announced that both would fight unitedly in all future elections. “In the meanwhile, we would launch a joint struggle on people’s issues in the State,” he added.