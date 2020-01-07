YSRCP MLA’s car attacked

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Amaravati: Unidentified miscreants pelted the car of a ruling YSR Congress MLA with stones here on Tuesday, even as farmers of Amaravati region organised a road blockade demanding that the AP government drop the move to shift the State capital. The TDP supported the farmers’ agitation while the YSRC alleged that the “opposition party goons” were responsible for the attack on MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. “It’s a case of attempt to murder on our legislator. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu is a known anti-social element and he is trying to disturb peace in the State,” Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha alleged while talking to reporters.

