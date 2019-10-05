YSRCP supports TRS in Huzurnagar by-poll

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Suryapet: Telangana YSRCP on Saturday announced its support for TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy in the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

TRS in-charge for the by-election, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, met YSRCP Telangana State president Gattu Srikanth Reddy at his residence in Kodad and sought his party’s support in the by-election. Responding positively, the YSRCP leader announced his party’s support to Saidi Reddy.

Srikanth Reddy said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were working together for the development of the two States. “At this juncture, we will support the TRS candidate in the by-election,” he said.

Stating that there was a need to root out Congress from Telangana, he said TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy was only making big promises, but did nothing for the constituency. He questioned Uttam why he did not speak about democracy when the then Chief Minister of AP late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s statue was set afire in Huzurnagar. He said YSRCP leaders and workers would work for the victory of TRS candidate.

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy thanked YSRCP. YSRCP State secretary Vemula Shaker Reddy and the party leaders were also present.

