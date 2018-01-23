YSRCP to fight to include fishermen in ST list

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Visakhapatnam: Rajya sabha member from YSR Congress Party Vijay Sai Reddy has said that YSRCP was ready to include fishermen in the ST list.

Addressing the fishermen who have been on a relay hunger strike since the past 28 days along with former Union Minister Ummareddi Venkateswarlu, former state minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and other leaders in front of the Gandhi statue opposite the GVMC main office here on Tuesday, Vijay Sai Reddy said that there was need to provide reservations proportionate to population and he would raise the issue in the Parliament. In fact, the previous state govenrment had introduced a bill to this effect but the present government had failed to implement it, he stated.

Dharmana Prasada Rao said that it was a shame that a Chief Minister threatened to ‘skin’ fishermen when they were agitating peacefully and went to him with the plea to include them in ST list. “Never before did such a thing happen. The fishermen population in Srikakulam is very high with as many as 14 sub-castes. Our party will stand by them till they are included in ST list,” he said.