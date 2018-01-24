YSRCP to work together, not contest together with BJP

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy has clarified that in case Andhra Pradesh is awarded the special category status (SCS) by the NDA Government, his party would only work together but not contest together’ with the BJP.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that SCS was panacea for all ills faced by the state in the aftermath of bifurcation which was why YCP was keen to achieve it and fighting for it all along.

He criticised the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for luring the YCP legislators and inducting four of them in the Cabinet to make a mockery of democracy. “The four ministers are still listed under our party. Is TDP ruling the State or is it running a coalition government, only Chandrababu should know,” he remarked.

Vijay Sai Reddy commented that though the courts pulled up the TDP Government with regard to the projects in the State, Chandrababu Naidu continued with the Swiss challenge policy to award contracts to persons close to him to loot public money. The contracts were being awarded to a particular community while other communities were used by the TDP president who was an opportunist.

“Chandrababu Naidu who has already rendered the legislative, judiciary and executive wings weak is now throttling the fourth estate- media in the name of fiber grid. His arbitrary ways are evident in the appointment of the Director General of Police and he is adept in changing laws to his convenience,” he stated.

Replying to questions, he said YCP MLAs were ready to resign for achieving SCS. They did not quit till now since they would not be in a position to question the Government if they resigned, he explained.

Regarding the cancellation of tenders for construction of Bhogapuram international airport in north Andhra, the MP said that it was done with vested interest.

On the ongoing Praja Sankalpa Yatra by YCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy, he said that it would complete 1000 km at Venkatagiri in Nellore district on January 29 and a memorial would be built there t mark the occasion.

Former Union Minister, Ummareddi Venkateswarlu, YCP leaders Tynala Vijaya Kumar, Malla Vijaya rasad, Golla Baburao and others were present.