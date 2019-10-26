YSSI Convocation to be held from November 1 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: Sri Swami Chidanandaji, president of Self Realisation Fellowship of America and the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India, will preside over a convocation to be held here in Hyderabad from November 1 to 3.

Both the organisations were founded by Sri Paramahansa Yoganandaji, one of the most eminent saints of the 20th century and have a huge worldwide following. The organisers are up to 2,000 attendees from India and around the world at this event.

