‘Yuva’ to instill self-confidence in girl students: Suryapet Collector

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Suryapet: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Wednesday said that “Yuva,” a joint programme of Health, Education and Women Development and Child Welfare, would be implemented in the district soon to instill self-confidence among girl students in schools.

Speaking at the general body meeting of Zilla Parishad of Suryapet, which was held on MPDO Office premises at Suryapet, the district Collector said that measures would be taken up to instill self-confidence in the girl students in addition to creating awareness on health aspects. This programme would be implemented in all schools in the district.

When some of ZPTCs and MPTCs raised the matter of lack of compound walls to the schools in their areas, he instructed the officials to take up measures for construction of compound walls to the schools.

He said Panchayat Sammelans would be conducted in the district soon, in which elected representatives of rural local bodies and Panchayat secretaries would be trained on their duties and responsibilities. The officials should ensure the involvement of elected representatives of the local bodies in implementation of the welfare schemes and programmes of the state government.

The officials should not show any negligence in implementation of the welfare schemes and should also must ensure transparency. He asked the officials to bring to his notice if permissions required for any pending works. He has also instructed the officials for grounding of the subsidized units sanctioned to the beneficiaries by SC, ST and BC Corporations.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Gujja Deepika opined that the officials have responsibility to ensure benefits of the welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries. Then only, the real intention of the State government in taking up the welfare schemes would be fulfilled.

ZPTCs, MPTCs from all mandals and officials of different departments were also attended the ZP general body meeting.

