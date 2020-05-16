Yuvi Challenges Sachin, Master Blaster adds a twist; Video goes viral

By | Published: 10:11 pm 10:12 pm

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh made a #Keepitup challenge to Sachin Tendulkar which ended in a twist is going viral in social media platforms.

On Thursday, Yuvi posted a video of him bouncing the ball with the edge of the bat with the caption, “In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required.

I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak1”

In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak pic.twitter.com/20OmrHt9zv — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 14, 2020

Taking up the challenge, Master Blaster added a twist by taking it with blindfolded and challenged Yuvi back. Tendulkar shared the video in Instagram with the caption,

“I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!!👀🙅🏻♂️😉

All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe!”

After watching the blindfolded trick of ‘Cricket God’, Yuvraj commented with regret, “I knew I challenged the wrong legend! This might take week il try”.

Yuvraj Singh’s fondness with Sachin Tendulkar is well known in the cricket world. During MCC Bicentenary Celebration Match in 2014, Yuvraj scored a century and touched Sachin’s feet to seek his blessings. Later after completing his 100th IPL, he repeated the same in the ground which was captured by photographers. In 2011 World Cup, when Yuvi won the man of the tournament award, he dedicated it to Legend Sachin Tendulkar.

