Yuvraj looked at Dimitri after hitting six sixes with a relief

Hyderabad: Much before Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in the T20 World Cup match in South Africa in 2007 where MS Dhoni’s men emerged champions, the Indian south paw endured a tough ODI against the same opposition in an ODI match in England.

Yuvraj, who bowls left arm spin, was struck for five consecutive sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas at The Oval and he felt quite embarrassed by it as he got several phone calls. Yuvraj revealed the he could not sleep after the match and was disheartened. Recalling that ODI match, Yuvraj said: “I was playing a game at the Oval and I don’t know why the captain Dravid gave me to bowl the last over. Dimitri Mascarenhas hit me for five sixes in six balls. I’m glad he didn’t hit me for six sixes and I couldn’t sleep for the next 15 days. The calls and messages from my friends after that were really disheartening. I never got so many calls when I scored a hundred.”

Yuvraj scored a 16-ball 58 runs in the T20 World Cup match in the quarterfinals. He had a verbal duel with Andrew Flintoff before going for the ambush against Broad. Revealing the incident, “Then I remember when I hit six sixes, I did not look at Broad or anyone, I looked at Dimitri and said, ‘This is over now, this is gone to bed’. It was very satisfying that I could do it against the same team,” he said.