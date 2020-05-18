Yuvraj Singh wants to become coach in the future

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:18 pm

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh revealed that he might don the role of a coach in the future. Speaking to Kevin Pietersen during an Instagram live, he expressed his view to put his experience to good use by mentoring new talent. “I will probably start with that coaching. I am more keen on coaching than doing commentary,” Yuvraj said.

The member of Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and ICC World Cup in 2011, said he feels he can make a difference speaking to youngsters on mental aspect of middle-order batting. “I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No.4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have. I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching,” he said.