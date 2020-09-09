Yuvraj Singh’s comeback could be confirmed on Thursday

Last month, PCA secretary Bali approached him to come out of the retirement and mentor youngsters of Punjab, the home state of the cricketer, and the left-hander had started practice as well

By | Published: 9:13 pm

New Delhi: Retired swashbuckling all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to stage a comeback and represent Punjab in domestic cricket, and the confirmation could come as early as Thursday, said Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Puneet Bali on Wednesday.

Yuvraj, who turns 39 in December, had retired from all forms of cricket in June last year, having last appeared for India in 2017. And last month, Bali approached him to come out of the retirement and mentor youngsters of Punjab, the home state of the cricketer, and the left-hander had started practice as well.

Now, the official announcement is set to be made on Thursday. “I don’t have any official confirmation yet [from Yuvraj]. I was the one who had requested him to reconsider his retirement because I wanted his mentorship of young kids. I am likely to get the official confirmation by tomorrow [Thursday],” Bali told IANS on Wednesday evening.

If Yuvraj, who was adjudged the Man of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, finally comes back, he is likely to play only the T20 format for Punjab.

He has been working with a few youngsters from Punjab — Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali Â– for some time. In Punjab’s off-season camp, he played in a few practice matches and it was at that point that Bali, according to reports, requested him to come out of retirement and guide youngsters.

Yuvraj, a brilliant fielder, played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals between 2000 and 2017.