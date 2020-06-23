Yuvraj’s morphed picture of Team India players leaves fans in splits

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:24 am

Hyderabad: Days after Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to post Rohit Sharma’s morphed picture, it was the turn for veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The former Team India middle-order batsman uploaded an images of current Indian players who were morphed as women.

The morphed picture 14 Indian cricketers, including captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and former captain Mahendra Singh, was uploaded under which Yuvraj wrote: Who will you select as your girlfriend? I will reply tomorrow.

Interestingly, a few current Indian cricketers responded to the post. While off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said, “I will select Bhuvi,” Bhuvneshwar himself commented saying, “I will choose Bhuvi.”

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen could not control his laughter as he posted emojiof laughter.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wasn’t going to be left behind and he tried to pull Yuvraj’s leg. He wrote: “I think you want yours too yuvi paa.”

Earlier, Chahal had also done something similar but it was only for Rohit. His Tweet read: “So cute you are looking Rohitaaaaaaa Sharmaaaaah bhatia.”

