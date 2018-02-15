Zaheerabad to have traffic police station

By | Published: 12:17 am

Sangareddy: Home Minister, Nayani Narasimha Reddy said they would create some additional Police Stations across Telangana to improve the policing by allocating additional funds in the coming budget.

He was speaking to press persons during his visit to Kohir Police on Wednesday. The Home Minister said number of police stations would be increase according to growing population.

As part of it, the Minister said traffic police station in Zaheerabad town would be built shortly. He said traffic police station would help us to regulate the traffic in Zaheerabad town and on the ever busy Mumbai-Hyderabad Highway.

The Minister was in Kohir to attended Rathotsavam at Omkareshwara Swamy Temple in Kohir mandal headquarters. MLC Mohammad Fareeduddin, Commissioner for Information and Public Relation Department Navin Mittal, SP S Chandrashekar Reddy and others were present.