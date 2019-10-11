Zahir’s legacy endures, decades after death

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Sporting a black quiff and sideburns, Ahmad Zahir sang of love and heartbreak in liberal 1970s Kabul, where the popularity of Afghanistan’s “Elvis” remains undimmed 40 years after his death.Zahir — the son of a former Prime Minister with a penchant for brandy and his red Mercedes — rose to fame in an era when the capital hummed with Western tourists and women strolled through the streets in high heels.

“Everybody loved him,” said 73-year-old Safiullah Sobat, a long-time friend of Zahir. “At nighttime girls would come outside his house and honk the horn of their cars,” he added. But, on the day of his 33rd birthday in 1979, Zahir was found dead in his car in mysterious circumstances. His death — much like his life — has become part of folklore.

In Afghanistan today, where space for music and dance has shrunk under the shadow of war, music channels still play his songs daily and fans — even those born decades after his death — continue to snap up his albums and join Facebook groups created in his honour.Zahir — an ethnic Pashtun — played concerts in various locations across the country and had fans among all ethnic groups in Afghanistan.

“Today, Ahmad Zahir’s music is still connecting people,” explains Basir Burhan, a 30-year-old amateur musician.Wherever you go in Afghanistan, he said, “if there is music, there’ll definitely be one Ahmad Zahir song playing”.Former DJ Zubair Rezaee, 27, described Zahir as “evergreen”. He endures because when “you listen to his songs … you think they are for you, at any time, at any place”, he said.Zahir’s best-known works were inspired by Persian poets like Rumi and Hafiz, and he sang mostly in Dari or Afghan Persian.

But he — who recorded more than 20 albums in his short life — did not shy away from covering Western greats such as France’s Enrico Macias and, of course, Elvis Presley.”At a time when singers shaking their bodies or dancing onstage was seen as awkward, he appeared on stage and screen doing exactly that,” said Zahir’s friend Sobat, who also runs “Ahmad Zahir’s Art and Culture Centre” in Kabul.”He was talking about Elvis a lot and when you look at his hairstyle, his clothes, the way he moved his body in concerts, you realise he was inspired by Elvis,” he added.