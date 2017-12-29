Zara Larsson says she looks up to Beyonce

By | Published: 12:01 pm

London: Singer Zara Larsson believes pop diva Beyonce is a brilliant role model because she is “strong and powerful”.

The 19-year-old singer said she has always got influenced by the “Formation” hitmaker, reported Femalefirst.

“I look up to Beyonce because she’s my idol. She’s my number one idol and whatever she’s doing I will be influenced by it for sure. And then Beyonce happens to be, in my eyes, a brilliant role model. She’s so strong and powerful. And she really tells her story her own way. And she’s the boss and she’s in charge and all that,” Larsson told BANG Showbiz.

The signer said she also admired Rihanna, 29, and her liberating attitude.

“I also look up to Rihanna for doing whatever she wants to do. It just makes me happy to see a young woman and that’s liberating and you know it’s great to see to look at women,” she said.