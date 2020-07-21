Zebronics launches new Dolby Digital-powered 5.1 sound bar

By | Published: 8:45 pm

New Delhi: Audio accessory maker Zebronics on Tuesday announced the launch of a new Dolby Digital-powered 5.1 soundbar designed to make your entertainment experience, be it while watching TV or listening to music, larger than life with hi-fidelity surround sound.

The new “ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1” soundbar is currently available at leading retail outlets across India at a price range starting from Rs 3999 to 13,999, the company said.

The 5.1 soundbar comes with a total of six channels — three front speakers embedded in the soundbar, two rear satellite speakers and a powerful 16.5cms subwoofer and 525Watts output for full-impact surround sound.

“We may not be able to go to the theatres but we can always bring home theatre like quality sound and personalize the experience with Zebronics finest soundbar range,” Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics, said in a statement.

“Don’t step out when you can watch movies, shows and listen to music in high fidelity sound with a 5.1 soundbar that gives you a richer surround sound experience with the power of Dolby Digital. Experience entertainment like never before with clarity, surround sound and so much more.”

The two rear speakers are designed to give users the surround sound effect and the promising Dolby Digital audio to maximise the full potential of entertainment.

One can switch up to the hi-fidelity audio on the soundbar with a total output of 225Watts and precision sound from 150Watts from the rear satellite, Zebronics said.

Adding a deep bass, the subwoofer comes equipped with 150Watts power.

The 5.1 soundbar has multiple connectivity options like wireless BT, USB/AUX/ HDMI along with other features like an LED display, media and volume controls and a remote control included.